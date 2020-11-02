Raymond J. Dmochowski
Ocean Twp. - Raymond J. Dmochowski, age 78, died as he had lived—peacefully, in his home, with his wife Madeline beside him. He and Madeline met at their local library and were soon married, raising 5 children, and later enjoying their 7 grandchildren. He is lovingly remembered as a cheerful family man with a quick wit and wry sense of humor.
After 25 years as a group manager of manufacturing systems analysts at Revlon, Inc. (Edison, NJ), Ray consulted with pharmaceutical companies transitioning from mainframe computing and helped Q-CIM, Allied Signal, Betz Laboratories, Huntsman, and others to ensure operations through Y2K. He assisted in managing a family business in Toms River, NJ, before retiring to a happy life with his dogs and stacks of books.
Ray was born in Jersey City to Leonard B. Dmochowski and his wife Sonia (nee Karwoski) and was a lifelong NJ resident, residing in North Brunswick, Farmingdale, Lake Como and Ocean Township. He earned a bachelor's degree from Rutgers-Newark in 1973, finishing his degree at night while working full-time to support his growing family. He was salutatorian at St. Aloysius High School (Jersey City) in 1960.
He is survived by his wife and 4 children, Corey Lowell and her wife Barbara Lesinski (Asbury Park, NJ); Dana Chibbaro and her partner Ed Kessel (Rahway, NJ); Lee Ann Dmochowski (Ocean Township, NJ); and Ross Dmochowski (Bay Area, CA), as well 2 nephews and 7 grandchildren. His daughter Stacy LaRoche (New York, NY) predeceased Raymond in 2014.
Visitation 4:00-7:00pm Wedneday Nov 4, 2020. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30am St Rose Church Belmar. Interment is private. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask entering the funeral home and church. 50 people will be allowed in at one time at the funeral home. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net