Raymond J. Gaynor, Jr., 64, of Manchester Twp. passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Raymond was a truck driver for Clayton Block Co., Lakewood. Born in Jersey City, he resided in Bradley Beach before moving to Manchester Twp. 26 years ago. Raymond proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1972-1975. Raymond was a member of the American Legion Post 129, Toms River and was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Raymond was predeceased by his father Raymond J. Gaynor, Sr., and his mother Rita Gaynor. Raymond is survived by his wife Geraldine, his son Cory of Jacksonville, FL, 3 daughters Cassia, Gianna, Ariane and a granddaughter Racheal all of Manchester Twp., his brother Patrick, 4 sisters Irene, Rita Lynn, Colleen, Arlene. Visitation 2-6pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020