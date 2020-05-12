Raymond J. Harney
Bricktown - Raymond J. Harney, 84 died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Roosevelt Island Hospital, NY, he was the only child of Thomas C. Harney & Mary Harney. Raymond attended St Francis Prep School in NY and upon graduation he was accepted at the United States Merchant Marine Academy-Kings Point. Raymond served for a year as a cadet, officer in training, in the Merchant Marine Service on board the ship SS Brazil, followed by service in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the U.S Navy, Raymond attended the City College of New York while working at Con Edison - Energy Company. Raymond was then later hired by the NYC Board of Education where he had a long and successful career in management as an Engineer Executive. In 1970 Raymond and his wife Beverly J. Harney moved the family from Brooklyn, NY to Bricktown. He and Beverly were active in the Loyal Order of The Moose. In retirement, Raymond became a member of Central New Jersey Mensa and spent many years attending classes at Princeton University as part of the Princeton University's Community Auditing Program. Raymond enjoyed traveling the world, reading the New York Times from cover to cover, and trivia night with his friends at Harrigan's Pub in Sea Girt, NJ. Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly J. Harney and later by his loving companion Mary A. Oliver. Surviving are his 4 children, son and daughter in-law, Christopher Harney and Carrie Harney; daughter and son in-law Michelle Arthur and Stan Romanoskie; daughter and son in-law Cynthia Weshnak and Ronald Weshnak; and son and daughter in-law Randall Harney and Pamela Harney. He is also survived by his former daughter in-law Irene Harney. Raymond was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Clare, Dale, Steven, Elizabeth, Blaine, Grace, Beverly, Drue, Wrenn, Sloane, Elle and 3 great-grandchildren Dane, Abel, and Maggie. Raymond known as Ray will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends including Gene Looney. He will always be remembered for his zest for life and knowledge. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Bricktown - Raymond J. Harney, 84 died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Roosevelt Island Hospital, NY, he was the only child of Thomas C. Harney & Mary Harney. Raymond attended St Francis Prep School in NY and upon graduation he was accepted at the United States Merchant Marine Academy-Kings Point. Raymond served for a year as a cadet, officer in training, in the Merchant Marine Service on board the ship SS Brazil, followed by service in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the U.S Navy, Raymond attended the City College of New York while working at Con Edison - Energy Company. Raymond was then later hired by the NYC Board of Education where he had a long and successful career in management as an Engineer Executive. In 1970 Raymond and his wife Beverly J. Harney moved the family from Brooklyn, NY to Bricktown. He and Beverly were active in the Loyal Order of The Moose. In retirement, Raymond became a member of Central New Jersey Mensa and spent many years attending classes at Princeton University as part of the Princeton University's Community Auditing Program. Raymond enjoyed traveling the world, reading the New York Times from cover to cover, and trivia night with his friends at Harrigan's Pub in Sea Girt, NJ. Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly J. Harney and later by his loving companion Mary A. Oliver. Surviving are his 4 children, son and daughter in-law, Christopher Harney and Carrie Harney; daughter and son in-law Michelle Arthur and Stan Romanoskie; daughter and son in-law Cynthia Weshnak and Ronald Weshnak; and son and daughter in-law Randall Harney and Pamela Harney. He is also survived by his former daughter in-law Irene Harney. Raymond was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Clare, Dale, Steven, Elizabeth, Blaine, Grace, Beverly, Drue, Wrenn, Sloane, Elle and 3 great-grandchildren Dane, Abel, and Maggie. Raymond known as Ray will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends including Gene Looney. He will always be remembered for his zest for life and knowledge. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.