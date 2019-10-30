|
|
Raymond J. Sanguinetti
Whiting - Raymond J. Sanguinetti, 94 of Whiting New Jersey, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Brooklyn N.Y. to the late Herbert and Loretta Sanguinetti. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and fought in the Invasion of Normandy. Ray was held captive by the German Army and spent 7 months in a Prisoner of War (POW) camp. Upon his release Ray earned numerous medals from the Army including a Bronze Star. After the war, Ray married his loving wife Barbara. They had five children while living in Brooklyn and later relocated to Tinton Falls, N.J. Ray worked for The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. in New York City as an Officer (A.S.) for 37 years. Ray and his wife Barbara retired and moved to Stuart, Florida. They enjoyed their time in Florida immensely for 17 years where Ray was very active in his community, Montego Cove. They then relocated back to New Jersey to be near their loving children and grandchildren. Ray was an avid N.Y. Mets and N.Y. Jets fan and enjoyed playing golf with his wife and dear friends.
Ray was predeceased by his baby grandson Zachary Sanguinetti and his son-in-law Mark Hogenbirk and is survived by his loving wife Barbara J. (nee Tooth) of 63 wonderful years and his five children; two sons Raymond J. and his wife Dawn, Thomas G. and his wife Linda; three daughters, Jeanne M. Hogenbirk, Carol A. Sanguinetti and her partner Charles Bryant, and Patricia A. Murphy and her husband Michael. Ray is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Robert and his wife Joan, his three sisters Marie Rudd, Joann Vitalo, Dorothy Murray and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday November 4, 2019 10:45 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, All Saints Chapel (in rear), 30 Schoolhouse Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 with an inurnment to follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ray's memory to: The National League of POWMIA Families at www.pow-miafamilies.org. Online condolences may also be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019