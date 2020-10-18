Raymond J. Varsolona
Manalapan - Raymond J. Varsolona, 89, of Manalapan passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Jersey City, lived in Elizabeth and Roselle before settling to Manalapan in 1991. Raymond worked as a QA/QC Manager for Minor Rubber in Bloomfield. He enjoyed taking Sunday drives with his kids when they were younger and taking trips to Osborne Island, in the middle of the Manasquan River, on Saturday's on his boat in the summer. Raymond had a love for boating and swimming. He was a true handy man, could always be found fixing things around his home, and especially liked fixing cars. In his younger years, he liked to do gymnastics and was able to do amazing tricks with many objects. Raymond was an avid bowler, a fan of Roulette, and even wore out three Roulette tables at home. Above all, he was a loving family man who was passionate about spending quality time with his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Varsolona; and daughter, Dawn Varsolona. Raymond is survived by his children, Raymond Varsolona of Manalapan, Richard Varsolona and his wife, Faye of Scotch Plains, and Deborah Munoz and her partner, Jose Ayala of Manalapan; four grandchildren, Sean, Eric, Rachael, and Antonio; four great grandchildren, Scarlett, Nicholas, Kieran, and Maise; brother, Richard Varsolona and his wife, Carol of Manchester; and sister, Joan Spangenberg of Brick.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com