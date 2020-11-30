1/1
Raymond J. Vetrini Jr.
Raymond J. Vetrini, Jr.

Brick - Raymond J. Vetrini, Jr., OFS, 89, of Brick. Ray's journey ended on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was called home to the loving, merciful arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his faith, family, and country with a deep and profound love. Ray served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired in 1993 from the Garden State Parkway where he worked as a toll collector. Ray was a communicant of Saint Peter R.C. Church, Point Pleasant, Beach, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order, serving as both vice president and treasurer. He was a volunteer at the Cuddle Care Day Care group of Brick Hospital and also enjoyed golf and sport shooting.

His beloved first wife, Jean, passed on to new life in March, 1974. He was also predeceased by his parents, Raymond J. Vetrini, Sr. and Assunta "Sue" Vetrini; and two brothers, Ronald Vetrini and Theodore "Ted" Vetrini.

He is survived by his second wife, Philomena "Phyllis" Vetrini; and his sons and daughters, Michael Vetrini, Mary Ann Vetrini and husband, Jon Lazarus, Thomas Vetrini and wife, Donelle, Lauren Stango and husband, Michael, Kathleen Blaso and husband, Manny, and James Vetrini and wife, Stacy; Also surviving are his brother, Albert Vetrini; step-daughter, Joy Dolecki and husband, Michael; step-son, Henry Meyer and wife, Diane; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

At 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 2 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter R.C. Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, followed by interment at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt. (Facial coverings are required and adherence to social distancing will be in effect.)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the Franciscan Breadline, www.stfrancisbreadline.org Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org or a charity of choice. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
