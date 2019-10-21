Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Keyport, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Shoreland Memorial Gardens
Hazlet, NJ
Keyport - Raymond J. Walsh, 79, of Keyport, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Brick. A visitation will be held for Raymond on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735, and Thursday October 24, 2019 9:15 AM at the funeral home for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Keyport, NJ.

Burial will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens of Hazlet, NJ.

For a full obituary please refer to our website at dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
