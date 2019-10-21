|
|
Raymond J. Walsh
Keyport - Raymond J. Walsh, 79, of Keyport, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Brick. A visitation will be held for Raymond on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735, and Thursday October 24, 2019 9:15 AM at the funeral home for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Keyport, NJ.
Burial will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens of Hazlet, NJ.
For a full obituary please refer to our website at dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019