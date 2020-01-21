|
Raymond Jerome Farrow Sr., 84 of Manchester, lovingly known as "Curley," departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Raymond always had a smile on his face. He loved the Lord and stood on his promises. Visitation will be Friday January 24th from 4-6 pm at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch, with a funeral service on Saturday January 25th at 10 am at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, Morganville. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020