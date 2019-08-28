Services
Flynn Memorial Home, Inc. - Yonkers
1652 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY 10710
(914) 963-5178
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn Memorial home
1652 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn Memorial home
1652 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
Yonkers, NY
1928 - 2019
Raymond John Bartko Obituary
Raymond John Bartko

Brick - Raymond John Bartko, 91, of Brick, NJ passed away on August 25th in Danbury, CT.

Ray was born in Yonkers, NY to Stephen and Helen Bartko on January 21st, 1928. He was married to his wife Rosemary for 62 years. He graduated from Yonkers High School in 1945. He worked as a police officer for the City of Yonkers NY for 3 decades. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. He was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, and enjoyed playing cards with the boys.

Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemary.

Raymond is survived by his children, Diane, Raymond and Paul. His extended family consisted of 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 on Thursday, August 29th at Flynn Memorial home in Yonkers, NY. (Central Ave.)

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at Christ the King (Yonkers) with the burial at St. Josephs Cemetery following.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
