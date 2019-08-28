|
Raymond John Bartko
Brick - Raymond John Bartko, 91, of Brick, NJ passed away on August 25th in Danbury, CT.
Ray was born in Yonkers, NY to Stephen and Helen Bartko on January 21st, 1928. He was married to his wife Rosemary for 62 years. He graduated from Yonkers High School in 1945. He worked as a police officer for the City of Yonkers NY for 3 decades. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. He was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, and enjoyed playing cards with the boys.
Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemary.
Raymond is survived by his children, Diane, Raymond and Paul. His extended family consisted of 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 on Thursday, August 29th at Flynn Memorial home in Yonkers, NY. (Central Ave.)
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at Christ the King (Yonkers) with the burial at St. Josephs Cemetery following.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019