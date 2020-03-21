|
Raymond John Endean, Jr.
Point Pleasant Beach - Raymond John Endean, Jr. "Captain Jack," 90, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. Endean, Sr. and Florence Walters Endean, he summered in Point Pleasant and Bay Head, moving there permanently at the age of 17.
Captain Jack captained the "Frisco" and the "Dauntless" before becoming owner and Captain of the "The Miss Point Pleasant," "The Ranger," and many boats named the "The Holiday." In 1958 he discovered the wreck of the Lillian, a popular fishing and dive spot, which was an American freighter that sank in 1939 off the coast near Barnegat. Captain Jack loved the water, fishing, and traveling.
He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Ruth Newman Endean; second wife, Irene Endean; daughter, Dawn Margentino; grandsons, Frank "Tommy" Fallon, Jr. and Jon Mindurski, Jr.; and son-in-law, William Dotts.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol Dotts of Somers Point, Gail Endean of Point Pleasant Beach, and Holly Miller and husband, Robert of Brick. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Colleen Lawrence and husband, Eric, Matthew Miller, David Margentino, and Jennifer Margentino; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Ryan, Devin, Erica, Ariana, Emma, and Abigail; and his longtime companion, Sarah Passaro.
Sail on Captain Jack calm seas and fair wind. A life well lived, you are missed.
