Raymond J.V. Schweikert Jr.
Lakewood - Raymond J.V. Schweikert Jr., age 57, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Raymond was born November 8, 1961 in Red Bank, NJ. He was raised in Matawan, NJ before moving to Lakewood for the past 30 years. He worked for the Middlesex Water Company as an Operator for many years. Raymond also helped designing props for the Lakewood High School marching band. He loved woodworking and Lionel Trains but he loved most of all spending time with his beloved family. Raymond was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Schweikert is predeceased by his father, Raymond Sr., father-in-law, James R. Kurtz and mother-in-law, Bonnie McFadden Ziegler.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna, children, Raymond III and Allyson Rose, mother, Loretta (nee Mayo) Schweikert of Lakewood, NJ, siblings, Ramona Coughlin and her husband Thomas, Gayle Tinsman and her husband Joseph, Valerie Schaefer and her husband Mark, George Schweikert, Laurene Stolz and her husband Raymond and Gregory Schweikert and his fiancée Kim, eight nieces and nephews, one grand nephew, beloved Weimaraner, Maggie and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3-6PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Schweikert family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019