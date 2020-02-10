|
|
Raymond Kushinsky
Toms River - Raymond Kushinsky, age 86, passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, Raymond lived most of his life in Toms River. He graduated from Toms River High School, North Carolina and Boston University Law School. Raymond practiced law with his father in Toms River, later practicing law with his nephew Adam Gans in Toms River. Raymond was a Workers Compensation Judge, was on the Board of Violent Crimes in Trenton and was assistant prosecutor in Toms River. He enjoyed art at Ocean County Artist Guild in Island Heights and Teaching and bringing concerts to the Guild.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents Lillian (Kaufman) and Albert Kushinsky and his son Albert Jack Kushinsky in 2003.
He is survived by his wife Ilona (Szegedi) Kushinsky of 43 Years, two sons Seth Jay Kushinsky, Chicago and Mark Lee Kushinsky and his wife Faye, Stoughton, Mass and his grandchildren: Shaul Kushinsky and his wife Rebecca, Philadelphia and Dahlia Kushinsky, Israel.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday February 12, 11:00 AM at Toms River Jewish Community Cemetery, 1130 W Whitty Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020