Raymond L. SciscoLakewood - Raymond L. Scisco, 88, of Lakewood, passed away on September 7, 2020. Friends and family are invited to visit from 3 to 7 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home followed by the interment in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences and the full obituary is available online at www.elyfuneralhome.com