Raymond Macolino
Tinton Falls - Raymond Macolino, 92, of Tinton Falls , formerly of Neptune City, passed away Wed. June 26, 2019 at Atria Senior Living. He was a Postal worker in Neptune before retiring, and he served our country as a Navy Veteran during WWII. He was predeceased by his wife Lucille Jutras Macolino . Surviving are his loving children; Diana D'Ambrosi and husband Jerry of Ocean Twp., Patricia Mosher and husband Russell of NY, and David Macolino and wife Tess of NY; six grandchildren Christopher D'Ambrosi and wife Kristyn, Tara D'Ambrosi Moore and husband Todd, Kristen Lucille Sickles, Nicolette Macolino, Nathaniel Macolino, and Ryan Macolino; and five great grandchildren Madelyn, Ava, Kyle, Sean, and Emma. Visitation will be held Tues. July 2, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make donation's to a in Raymond Macolino's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019