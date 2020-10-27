Raymond O. Helm, Jr.
Toms River - Raymond O. Helm, Jr. was born in Teaneck, N.J. on April 1, 1938. He joined the United States Army serving in the 7th division, 13 Combat Engineers in 1957 and last served in Korea.
He was a Quality Control Inspector until retiring from Ford Motor Company in 1988.
Ray was head usher at Noon mass at St. Joseph R. C. Church in Toms River for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by son Raymond John Helm. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Patricia Ann McDonnell Helm and 3 children Steven P. Helm, Maureen P. DeSanto, and Eileen Helm; sisters Jacqueline Reininghaus, Karen Germaine and Barbara Walker; 5 grandchildren Carly and Colin Helm, Owen and Lauren DeSanto and Olivia Worman.
Visitation hours will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday October 29, 2020 and 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday October 30, 2020 at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church in Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
.