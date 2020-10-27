1/1
Raymond O. Helm Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond O. Helm, Jr.

Toms River - Raymond O. Helm, Jr. was born in Teaneck, N.J. on April 1, 1938. He joined the United States Army serving in the 7th division, 13 Combat Engineers in 1957 and last served in Korea.

He was a Quality Control Inspector until retiring from Ford Motor Company in 1988.

Ray was head usher at Noon mass at St. Joseph R. C. Church in Toms River for over 50 years.

He was predeceased by son Raymond John Helm. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Patricia Ann McDonnell Helm and 3 children Steven P. Helm, Maureen P. DeSanto, and Eileen Helm; sisters Jacqueline Reininghaus, Karen Germaine and Barbara Walker; 5 grandchildren Carly and Colin Helm, Owen and Lauren DeSanto and Olivia Worman.

Visitation hours will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday October 29, 2020 and 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday October 30, 2020 at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church in Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved