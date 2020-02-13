Services
Raymond P. Brown Obituary
Raymond P. Brown

Long Branch - Raymond P. Brown, 80, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11th at Jersey Shore Care, Eatontown.

Born in Eatontown to Anna & Percy Brown, Raymond moved to Long Branch over 40 years ago. He was an electrician at Monmouth University, West Long Branch for many years.

Raymond was predeceased by his brothers John, James, Joseph, Richard and Harvey and his sisters Mary Mellone and Sally Ackerman. Surviving are his nieces Patty Dametz, Joanne and Michelle Mellone, Anna Brown and Nancy Ackerman and his nephews Michael, Richard and Kenneth Mellone.

All services are private. For messages of condolence, please visit Raymond's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
