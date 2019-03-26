|
|
Raymond R. White
Manahawkin - Raymond R. White of Manahawkin, 89, died at home on March 23rd, 2019 surrounded by family. Korean War Veteran. Born March 15th, 1930 in Paterson, NJ. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rosemarie "Perrotta" White and two children, Diane "White" Sorrentino (Michael) and Raymond White (Paula); five grandchildren, Kristen "Sorrentino" Reso (Brandon), Stephen Sorrentino, Danielle "Sorrentino" Tilton (Matthew), Nicole Sorrentino, and Jacqueline White; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Reso and Matthew Tilton, Jr; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his late parents John and Mae "Tuohey" White, and youngest of seven brothers, Joseph, John, Harry, Robert, Edward, Leo, and niece Donna White.
Viewing Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Committal private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ray's memory to VetWorks, 103 N. Main Street Forked River, NJ 08731. Please visit www.BarnegatFH.com for full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019