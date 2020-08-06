Raymond S. Squitieri



Middletown - Raymond S. Squitieri, 99, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. He was born in Belford, October 1st, 1920 the oldest of 10 siblings and lived in Middletown for over 67 years. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, earning a Purple Heart. He was captured in Sicily on July 22nd, 1943 and was a prisoner of war for 22 months. He worked as a Supervisor/Post Master for the Post Office in Middletown. Ray was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Church also serving as an usher for Sunday Mass and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lombardi Council. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. His loving nature, generosity and kindness will be sorely missed. Surviving are his daughters, Marlene Squitieri of Middletown and Angela Squitieri of Texas. Also surviving are sister Lucy Bagoon and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Angelina in 2007. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday August 10, 2020 at Mary Mother Of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. Entombment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. Due to the current health guidelines, masks are required.









