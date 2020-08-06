1/1
Raymond S. Squitieri
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond S. Squitieri

Middletown - Raymond S. Squitieri, 99, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. He was born in Belford, October 1st, 1920 the oldest of 10 siblings and lived in Middletown for over 67 years. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, earning a Purple Heart. He was captured in Sicily on July 22nd, 1943 and was a prisoner of war for 22 months. He worked as a Supervisor/Post Master for the Post Office in Middletown. Ray was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Church also serving as an usher for Sunday Mass and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lombardi Council. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. His loving nature, generosity and kindness will be sorely missed. Surviving are his daughters, Marlene Squitieri of Middletown and Angela Squitieri of Texas. Also surviving are sister Lucy Bagoon and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Angelina in 2007. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday August 10, 2020 at Mary Mother Of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. Entombment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. Due to the current health guidelines, masks are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Liturgy
Mary Mother Of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved