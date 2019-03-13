Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Theresa's Church Chapel
450 Radio Rd.
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
View Map
Little Egg Harbor - Raymond Salgueiro, 80, passed away March 9, 2019 at his home in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. He was born on April 13, 1938, in Newark N.J.'s Ironbound section and served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. Six months after his discharge, he met his wife, Anita Caprio, and they were happily married for 57 years. Raymond and his beloved Neets raised their two daughters, Laura Fontanals and Daria Kilkeary O'Brien in Bloomfield, N.J. Raymond retired at the age of 78 to Little Egg Harbor, N.J., together with Anita and puppy Sasha, after a 60-year career in the international shipping industry. Raymond's world was centered around his family, friends, Down Neck roots, and most importantly, his grandchildren - Joseph and Isabel Fontanals and Emily Kilkeary. We were blessed to have an extra 17 years with Raymond in our lives since receiving his liver transplant at UMDNJ. He was a selfless, loving, strong, and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be sincerely missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Theresa's Church Chapel, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The Repast will immediately follow at Octopus's Garden, 771 South Main Street (aka Route 9 North), West Creek, N.J., Telephone: 609 601-4585. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: , Building Homes for Heroes, or The Humane Society. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
