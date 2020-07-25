Rea A. Goetchius
Holmdel - Rea A. Goetchius, 85, of Holmdel passed away Thursday at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Rea was born in Athens, Greece where she would spend her childhood. As a young woman, she came to the United States to attend Cottey College, a private women's college in Nevada, Missouri. Upon completion, she was accepted to The Ohio State University. While there she would meet the love of her life, Arnie Goetchius. Her student visa requirements meant she had to return to Athens after the completion her master's degree in art history from OSU, but that didn't stop the two from pursuing a life together. Following a whirlwind wedding ceremony back in Athens, the two would begin their new life in New Jersey, eventually settling in Holmdel, to raise their young family. Rea and Arnie were married for 62 years
Rea and her family loved to spend time at the Jersey shore, whether at Edgewater Beach Club in Seabright, in Cape May, or at many shore points in between. She was an avid Bridge and Mahjong player and enjoyed these with friends often. It is doubtful that there was a more committed fan of New York Yankees than Rea, and she never missed a game! She was an ever-present part of her children's life, whether in the PTA, as a Den Mother for her children's troops, or with the March of Dimes. Later in life, she enjoyed serving those in need as a volunteer at Bayshore Hospital. She was always a giver and a doer.
Rea is predeceased by her beloved husband Arnie.
Rea is survived by her children, Popy Goetchius of Texas, Alex and his wife Nicole Goetchius of Point Pleasant Beach and Greg Goetchius of California. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Lukas and Noelle.
Rea is also survived by her beloved cousin Menelaos Panagiotou. They grew up together in Greece, and he, along with his brothers, were Rea's closest childhood companions.
The family would also like to mention and thank Yolanda Hill, Ida DeJesus, and Rose from Vitas Hospice Care, Jamal Crodup and Alan Ehiri who gave the family, especially Popy, the emotional and physical support in helping with the care of both Rea and Arnie over the past year.
Finally, our deepest gratitude to Rea's medical care team: Dr Stephen Jerowitz, Dr Roland Beluscio, (who was also so kind and a comfort during Arnie's illness) and Dr Arlinghouse, who fought so hard with us, and for Rea.
Due to Covid-19 the Goetchius family was unable to celebrate their father's life so they will be having a combined service for Rea and Arnold.
Visitation will be Monday, July 27th at 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Mausoleum.
To share a favorite memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Rea's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
The funeral home is required by the Governor of New Jersey to enforce social distancing and have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Masks are required. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.