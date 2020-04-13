|
Rebecca Ann Adams
Shrewsbury - Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Duke) Adams, passed on April 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1934 in Sherman, TX. She grew up in Bakersfield California and attended college in Las Vegas, NV. After living in Alaska and Las Vegas she settled in New Jersey, where she resided in Middletown for 40 years before moving to the Chelsea at Shrewsbury 10 years ago. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas Walter Duke and Mary Elena (White) Duke and her brother Thomas Walter Duke Jr., also her ex-Husband of 32 years, Albert William Adams and her longtime companion Paul Clarke.
Becky worked at Ft. Monmouth as a civilian accountant for the defense department for 17 years before retiring in 1998. She is remembered as being strong willed and stubborn to her children, not much got by this single mom. She survived polio as a child and learned to care for and support herself at an early age. She will be missed by many loved ones.
She is Survived by:
Her 6 children: Lydonna Baklarz (Joseph) NJ, Margaret McCabe GA, Albert W Adams (Linda) NJ, Charles E Adams (Joan) NY, Todd C Adams (Cindy) NJ and Crisanne Pyne (Paul) MD.
Her 10 Grandchildren; Jason Pava, Kaitlyn Baklarz, Rebecca McCabe, Albert W. Adams, Ashley Pyne, Christian Pyne, Allyson Pyne, Amanda Adams, Pete Thorpe and Justin McCabe.
Her Great Grand Children; Landon and Maddox Pava and Alicia, Elijiah and Lillith Pyne.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020