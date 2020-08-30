1/
Rebecca Ann Spallone
Toms River - Spallone, Rebecca Ann, 66, of Toms River, NJ passed away at home on August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen Spallone. Loving mother of Nicole Cross and her husband Peter Norcia, Jason Cross and his wife Donna, and estranged son Sergio Benitez. Adored grandmother of Alexis, Sergio, Olivia, PeterJohn, Joseph, Mariana, Anthony, Jason and Luciana. Dear sister of Nadine Creamer and her husband Dale, her brother Drew Hillesheim, and her sister the late Darcy Hillesheim. She is also survived by her ex-husband Robert Cross. Originally from North Arlington where she went to high school Rebecca moved to Toms River 34 years ago. She worked for OBGYN of East Brunswick for 18 years. Funeral Wednesday September 2nd at 10AM from the Ippolito Stellato funeral home 425 Ridge Rd Lyndhurst, NJ. Entombment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Friends will be received Tuesday September 1st from 2PM-5PM at the funeral home. Please send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
