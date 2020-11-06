1/1
Rebecca Joy Megill
1981 - 2020
Rebecca Joy Megill

Spring Lake Hgts. - Rebecca Joy Megill, 39 died peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Rebecca was born on February 27, 1981 Neptune to Joy and David Megill Sr. She graduated from Manasquan High School in 1999 and Brookdale Community College in 2005 with an Associate Degree in Social Science.

Rebecca earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by running a blood drive while recovering from one of her many hospital stays. Rebecca also volunteered at both her elementary and high school, working with the Occupational Therapist. Rebecca volunteered at JSUMC in the Pediatric Department

Rebecca attended Canine Partners for Life, Cochran, Pa and received two service dogs. Both were black labs. Andy 1999 - 2002 and Teddy 2002 -2011.

Rebecca was a state poster child for the Shriners 1984 and had many operations and stays in the hospital in Philadelphia

Rebecca was also the State poster child for the Elks. She was sponsored by the Manasquan Elk Lodge. She enjoyed getting dressed up and attending all the charity balls.

Rebecca always had a smile for everyone and a gentle spirit. She had a "I Can Do It" spirit, even when her body couldn't. We would like to thank all the nurses from JSUMC, Northwest Pavilion, Floors 5 and 6 as well as the support staff, for making our stay there comfortable and endurable. We would also like to thank Bayada Nurses, especially Katrina and Joan for their loving care and many happy hours they spent taking care of Rebecca

She is predeceased by her father; David H. Megill Sr., her Maternal Grandmother; Joan Matthews; her Maternal Great Aunt Eileen O'Brien and her Paternal Grandparents; Harold and Betty Megill.

She is survived by Mother; Joy Wimmer of Spring Lake Heights, her brothers; David H. Megill Jr. (Becky) of Payson, AZ, Matthew Megill (Crystal) of Haddon Heights, she is also survived by Aunt's, Uncle's and many cousins and friends.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, Nov. 21st. from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Manasquan Elk Lodge, Stockton Lake Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity in her name. Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan is in charge of her arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Manasquan Elk Lodge
