Rebecca (Becky) Wynn Warms
Brielle - It is with great sadness that the family of Rebecca (Becky) Wynn Warms announces her passing after a long illness, June 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Becky passed peacefully at home surrounded by love. A longtime resident of Brielle, NJ and Port St. Lucie she was the devoted wife of Wayne Warms, loving mother of Denise Mazzucco and her husband Richard Mazzucco, and Deanna Detorie and her husband Tom Detorie. The love and pride she felt for her two granddaughters, Gianna and Ava Detorie could not be matched.
Becky was a woman of strength, courage and determination, all of which she used in her battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Charles E. Wright and Wynn K. Wright, and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. For over sixty years, Becky continued close relationships with her high school classmates know as the Benson Bunnies. She was passionate for knitting, crocheting and needlepoint and was the proud owner of Rebecca's Silver Thimble. Becky was a member of the Kean College tennis team and continued to play most of her adult life. As a long time member of Manasquan River Golf Club, Becky learned to love the game of golf. In Florida, she spent time playing golf with the "Chicks with Sticks". She met many PGA, European PGA and LPGA tour players during her travels to the Major Championships of golf.
Becky was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers. Her enthusiasm for the program led to her employment with that organization from many years. She grew to love dogs as a young girl as her family had many Boston Terriers. She carried on the tradition of having that breed in her home for many, many years. There was a special place in her heart for her "granddogs", Tucker, Lucy and Leah.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Becky will take place on Wednesday June 19, 2019, 12 noon, at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club, 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the memory of Rebecca Warms can be made to Jersey Shore Animal Shelter, 185 Brick Boulevard, Brick Township, NJ 08723 or The New Jersey Golf Foundation, www.njgolffoundation.org would be much appreciated. Arrangements were made by Peter Marrocco. N.J. Lic. NO. 2184
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 16 to June 17, 2019