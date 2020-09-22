1/1
Regina "Sis" Amalfa
1929 - 2020
Regina "Sis" Amalfa

Farmingdale - Regina "Sis" Scheidt Amalfa, age 91, formerly of Farmingdale, passed away on September 16, 2020. Sis was born on June 11,1929, to Charles and Carrie Matthews Scheidt. She was a lifelong resident of Farmingdale before moving to Freehold in 1999. Sis worked for many years at Burke Drugs (Farmingdale Pharmacy) and What's the Scoop (ice cream shop). She was instrumental in forming the Pinelanders Soccer Club 50 years ago. She enjoyed spending many Saturday nights at Albert Music Hall in Waretown, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sis was deceased by her husband, James, in 2012, her daughter-in-law, Karen (Kraft) Amalfa, and her brothers, Charles (Chuck), William (Pee-Wee), and Robert (Bobby) Scheidt.

She is survived by her three sons, Ronald, Freehold, John and his wife Terry, Brick, and Michael and his wife Sharon, Farmingdale; eight grandchildren, Ronald J, Timothy, Anthony, Alison, Randi, Jared, Jaime and Jeremy; and nine great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to pay their respects is invited to the Adelphia Fire Company (outdoor pavilion), 925 Adelphia Road, Adelphia, NJ 07710, on Saturday, October 17th, from 1 to 3 pm.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Adelphia Fire Company (outdoor pavilion)
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
