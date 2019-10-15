|
|
Regina Brower
Spring Lake, NJ - Regina Brower, 97, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Born and raised in Bayonne, Regina was a longtime Brick resident, and most recently resided in Spring Lake.
Mrs. Brower was a homemaker who was devoted to her family.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wilbert Brower; her sisters, Jean K. Kiernan and Stella Drandorf.
Surviving are her children, Bill Brower and his wife, Sandra of St. Petersburg, FL and Janice Krippendorf and her husband, Charles of Spring Lake; her nephew, Alan Lipnicki and his wife, Fina; and her grandson, William J. Brower.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00-6:30 p.m. with a service being held at 6:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall, NJ 07719. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731-0043.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019