Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Gallene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Gallene

Add a Memory
Regina Gallene Obituary
Regina Gallene

Mystic Island - Regina Gallene, 82, of Mystic Island, NJ, daughter of Cyprian Pechulis and Marie Klebon passed away April 11, 2020. She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA and grew up in Newark. She married in 1958 and moved to Maplewood where she raised her family and worked for NJ Telephone Co. In 1985 she moved to Mystic Island where she was active in the Italian-American Club and The Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 77. She is predeceased by her husband Albert and brothers Cyprian Jr. and Justin. She is survived by her daughter Deborah and her husband Michael Costello, son Michael and his wife Sandra, son Paul and his partner Heidi along with 7 grandchildren and 3 Great Grand children. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now