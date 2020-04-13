|
|
Regina Gallene
Mystic Island - Regina Gallene, 82, of Mystic Island, NJ, daughter of Cyprian Pechulis and Marie Klebon passed away April 11, 2020. She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA and grew up in Newark. She married in 1958 and moved to Maplewood where she raised her family and worked for NJ Telephone Co. In 1985 she moved to Mystic Island where she was active in the Italian-American Club and The Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 77. She is predeceased by her husband Albert and brothers Cyprian Jr. and Justin. She is survived by her daughter Deborah and her husband Michael Costello, son Michael and his wife Sandra, son Paul and his partner Heidi along with 7 grandchildren and 3 Great Grand children. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020