Regina K. Ward
Little Silver - Regina Kennelly Ward, 96, of Little Silver died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Regina was born in Jersey City to Francis X. Kennelly and Josephine (Harrigan) Kennelly. She was a graduate of The College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, New Jersey. Regina was a longtime communicant of Holy Cross RC Church in Rumson.
She was predeceased by her loving husband James A. Ward Jr, her parents and brothers, Edward, Francis, Joseph and Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Regina Ward McLean and husband John Patrick of Rumson and her cherished granddaughter Morgan McLean Keiper and her husband Christopher and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a prayer service held at The Mount Olivet Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, November 1st at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Regina's name to Providence College Campus Ministry in honor of Father Thomas Ertle OP., Providence College, One Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918. Please visit Regina's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
