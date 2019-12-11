|
Regina Kennedy Mason
Shrewsbury - Regina Kennedy Mason, 95, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born in 1924 in Red Bank, New Jersey to the late Patrick and Margaret (Martin) Kennedy. Regina "Jeanne" was loved dearly by her family—she enjoyed spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren, and she was widely known as everyone's favorite Aunt. She was a member of the Fort Monmouth Officer Wives Club and stayed active by frequently playing golf with friends. For many years she enjoyed annual trips to Great Diamond Island, Maine and tooling around Monmouth County in her bright green Karmann Ghia. Fiercely independent and creative, Regina also loved to cook, solve crossword puzzles, sew, and make crafts.
She was predeceased by her husband Herbert C. Mason and seven siblings. Surviving are her children Joan and her husband Duncan Jay of Fair Haven, and Willy Mason and his wife Kimberly of La Manzanilla, Mexico; her grandchildren Shelagh and her husband Peter Blackie, Colin Jay and his wife Larissa, and Elizabeth "Betsy" and her husband Jeff Swenerton; and her six great grandchildren Amelia "Mia", Elena, and Jalissa Jay, Violet Blackie, and Henry and Vesper Swenerton.
A Memorial Gathering will be held in the Spring at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Friends and family will be notified when the date has been finalized. The family would like to thank the caring and wonderful staff at both Brandywine Assisted Living in Shrewsbury, and Grace Healthcare in Edison, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Democratic candidate of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019