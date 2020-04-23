|
Regina M. (nee Laskowski) Cuber
Cuber, Regina M, nee Laskowski, 86, of Lakewood, died on April 17 at Ocean County Medical Center, Brick, NJ.
Reggie was the beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Andrew and wife, Karen, Robert and wife Loraine and the late James; Loving grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Robert and James and the dear great grandmother of Calla and Paisley. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rev. Norbert and Bernard Laskowski and Barbara Scurko.
Reggie was retired as a funeral director after managing her family's business, Laskowski Funeral Home of Newark and Irvington, NJ for many years.
Her burial took place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and services will be held in the future when permitted.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020