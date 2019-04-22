|
|
Regina McMahon
Holmdel - Regina McMahon, 91 years old, a resident of Holmdel, New Jersey, died on April 11th at The Willows Assisted Living facility. Regina was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 26, 1927, to Alfred and Anna Gundersen.
Regina married Thomas McMahon in 1947. They had five children and raised them in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and then Staten Island. It was there that Regina went from homemaker to working mother, eventually becoming an assistant bank manager.
Retirement brought her and Tom to Barnegat, New Jersey where she taught water aerobics in her retirement community and developed a real talent for painting as well as cooking and gardening. One thing she could never do is tell a joke but she loved to laugh. A devout Catholic, Regina's faith was her rock. While a communicant at St Mary's in Barnegat she became a Eucharistic Minister.
Regina was predeceased by her parents; husband Thomas; sister Eleanor; brother John and grandson Joseph. She is survived by her children Patricia (Vincent), Eileen (David), Thomas, Michael(Susan) and Kathleen (Erich); 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank on Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:15 am. at St. Leo the Great RC Church in Lincroft, New Jersey. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019