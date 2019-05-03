Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church
Sayreville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Kolb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Pero Kolb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Pero Kolb Obituary
Regina Pero Kolb

Sayreville - Regina Pero Kolb, age 93, of Sayreville passed away Wednesday May 1st 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in the Melrose section of Sayreville she has resided in Sayreville all of her life. Before her retirement she was employed as an administrative assistant for the Borough of Sayreville and prior to that as a waitress at the Crestwood Restaurant in South River and Forsgate Country Club in Monroe. Mrs. Kolb was a member of the Sayreville Lady Dems and served as a Democratic Committee Person in Sayreville for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville and a committee member of the Sayreville Library.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years George W. Kolb Sr. in 1993, her son in law Morris Tate, her granddaughter Lora M. Freyer, her parents Joseph & Helen Pero and her sister Clara Pilch. Surviving are her loving and devoted children and their spouses George W. & Kathy Kolb of Sayreville, Michele Tate of Brick, Susan & Daryl Jackson of Monmouth Junction and Patricia & David Voight of Monroe, eight grandchildren Charles, David, Joseph, Robert, Adam, Stephen, Kasey and Jessie, eleven great grandchildren Lily, Shianne, Kristi, Aaron, Vance, Josephine, Morris, Regina, Raven, Alyssa and Landon and her sister Ceal Wisniewski.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street Sayreville followed by a 11am mass at Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.

Calling hours will be held Saturday from 8:30am to 10:30am. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now