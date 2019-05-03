|
|
Regina Pero Kolb
Sayreville - Regina Pero Kolb, age 93, of Sayreville passed away Wednesday May 1st 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in the Melrose section of Sayreville she has resided in Sayreville all of her life. Before her retirement she was employed as an administrative assistant for the Borough of Sayreville and prior to that as a waitress at the Crestwood Restaurant in South River and Forsgate Country Club in Monroe. Mrs. Kolb was a member of the Sayreville Lady Dems and served as a Democratic Committee Person in Sayreville for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville and a committee member of the Sayreville Library.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years George W. Kolb Sr. in 1993, her son in law Morris Tate, her granddaughter Lora M. Freyer, her parents Joseph & Helen Pero and her sister Clara Pilch. Surviving are her loving and devoted children and their spouses George W. & Kathy Kolb of Sayreville, Michele Tate of Brick, Susan & Daryl Jackson of Monmouth Junction and Patricia & David Voight of Monroe, eight grandchildren Charles, David, Joseph, Robert, Adam, Stephen, Kasey and Jessie, eleven great grandchildren Lily, Shianne, Kristi, Aaron, Vance, Josephine, Morris, Regina, Raven, Alyssa and Landon and her sister Ceal Wisniewski.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street Sayreville followed by a 11am mass at Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 8:30am to 10:30am. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019