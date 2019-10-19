Services
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 698-4281
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home
335 South Main Street
Barnegat, NJ
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's RC Church
747 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ
Regina "Jean" Scarola

Regina "Jean" Scarola Obituary
Regina "Jean" Scarola

Whiting - Regina M. Scarola, (nee Schulz) age 73 of Whiting, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 at her home. Jean was born in Newark formerly of Keyport and Forked River before moving to Whiting in 2002. She was a cafeteria worker for the Lacey Township Schools for 17 years before her retirement in 2002. Jean enjoyed shopping and most of all spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her son Michael Scarola, in 1999and her brother Charles Schulz.

Jean was a devoted Wife, Mom and Grandmother and is survived by her husband of 52 years William R., her daughter and son in law Judi and George Pulig, her six grandchildren Devin, Gregory, Savanna, Justine, Michael and Rachel and her great granddaughter Leila. She is also survived by her brother and his wife Will and Peggy Schulz, sister in law Gail Schulz and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday October 23, at the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main Street, Barnegat, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's RC Church, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat. Cremation will be private. In lieu flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
