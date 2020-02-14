Services
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ
Lanoka Harbor - Regina Silette (nee Bien) age 80 of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Regina was born in Newark moving to Lanoka harbor in 2002.

Regina was predeceased by her siblings, Fred, Joe, Marie and Anne. She is survived by her children: Karen, Steven and Kris (Gary Italiano). 8 Grandchildren: Genevieve, Megan, Jessica, Steven Jr., Vincent, Marisa, Angelina and Isabella, 2 great grandchildren: Kira and Carlin. She is also survived by her siblings Jane, Joan, Betty and Richard.

A Viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 until time of service at noon at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Interment will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
