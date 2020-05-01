Regina Vassallie
Brick - Regina Vassallie, 98, of Brick passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. We forever wish for more time to be with the ones we love the most, and Regina is no exception to that. She joins her husband, James Vassallie and her son Michael Basile in Heaven.
Surviving is her granddaughter, Alexa Kraemer and her husband Michael of Toms River; great grandchildren, Mila and Michael Kraemer; sister, Dorothy Commons of Manchester; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Basile of Point Pleasant.
As grandmothers always treat their grandchildren extra special, so did Regina - buying a Mickey D's "Happy Meal" to make a sick day a little better, teaching her great granddaughter "Patty Cake," and sharing her cherry cheesecake recipe (only after vowing to keep it a secret). She will be missed immensely and her memory carried on forever.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, a private burial was conducted at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for the future.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in remembrance of her son, Michael.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2020.