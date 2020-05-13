Reid B. Cameron
North East, MD - Reid B. Cameron, 76, of North East, MD passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Neptune, NJ on November 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Ross B. Cameron, Sr. and Phyllis (Reid) Cameron of Interlaken, NJ, and brother of the late Ross B. Cameron, Jr. of North East, MD. Reid is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Wood Cameron, and proud father of children, Becky Shippee (Tony) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Barry Cameron (Shana) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Edward Trainer (Amy) of North East, MD; Matthew Trainer of North East, MD and Kriston Trainer Kam of Fort Mill, SC; and 14 grandchildren. He was the Executive Vice President of Charms Candy Company. After the sale of the company in 1988, he retired to North East, MD where he spent his remaining years enjoying the Chesapeake Bay. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.