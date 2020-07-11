Renee F. Clayton
Manasquan - Renee F. Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief, but brave battle with cancer. Born in Roselle, New Jersey on March 8, 1962, to Mary and Floyd Eick, Renee was one of seven children. Renee grew up in Roselle, where she attended St. Joseph the Carpenter Grammar School. In 1976, her family moved to Middletown, where Renee was a 1980 graduate of Middletown South High School. Renee enjoyed being close to her large Irish family and they spent many weekends together "down the shore".
Renee had an infectious spirit and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed reading and discussing books with her daughter and friends, a good slice of Jersey pizza, classic rock songs, and long summer days on Riddle Way beach. She was a fan of the NY Giants and was always the first one out on the dance floor, especially for a Billy Joel or Bruce Springsteen song. She looked forward to spending time with her many cousins at the Quigley Family Reunion each year and taking an annual beach vacation down south with her children and grandchildren. She cherished her mother and always made it a point to stop by and visit her each day after work. Some of her fondest memories were formed during late nights spent with her nieces around the kitchen table, which they referred to as "table talk". Renee was a Boy Scout den mother and Pop Warner cheerleading coach. An active member of the Elks Lodge 2534, for the past nine years, she served as Secretary for two years, Membership Chairwoman for three years, and Inner Guard for one year. Renee will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and community.
Renee was predeceased by her father, Floyd Eick, her stepfather John Murphy, and her mother, Mary Eick Murphy, her mother- and father-in-law Helen "Queenie" and George Clayton, her nephew Daniel Clayton and her niece Erin Boss. Renee is survived by her husband Robert, her son Robert "RJ" Clayton Jr. and his wife Susan, her daughter Kimberly and her husband
Matthew Marshall, her youngest son Kevin, and three beloved grandchildren, Oliver, Salvatore, and Isabel. She leaves behind her siblings and their spouses, John and Marguerite Murphy, Donald and Debbie Yacavone, Jeanne and Arno Schwarz, Irene and Nick Condon, Janet and Denis McEntyre, and Buddy and Jennifer Eick and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary Clayton, Kenneth "Dewey" Clayton, Karen Boss, Patty Ann and Bob McCormack, Tom and Maureen Clayton, Alan Clayton and Debbie Kish, Scott and Ann Clayton, John "Muggsy" and Katrina Clayton, and Mary Pat Clayton, as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews. A private service will be held with immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Manasquan Elks Lodge 2534 and the Manasquan First Aid. To send a condolence to her family, please go to www.jerseyshorecremation.com