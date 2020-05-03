Renee Mendelson Heilbronn



Toms River - Renee Mendelson Heilbronn, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2020 in the home she loved in Toms River, New Jersey.



Renee (known to her family as "Reenie") was born in the Bronx, New York on September 4, 1930. She was the middle child of Louis and Roslyn Mendelson. Her beloved older brother Harvey (who married Florence) and younger brother Buddy (who married Margie), shared the same birthday, 5 years apart.



At age 16, Renee married Rudy Heilbronn in the only dress she could afford - an "ugly blue dress with a bird." She missed school for her wedding ceremony, and a truant officer visited her house that day to inquire as to why she missed classes.



Her comfort food was Land O Lakes American cheese. Upon her death, 50 pounds of "LOL" was found in her freezer. Renee could remember the precise date of any historical event, ate chocolate like she wasn't diabetic, and could make a friend in anyone. Her sense of humor was unparalleled and her generosity knew no bounds.



Renee is preceded in death by her daughter, Leonore. She is survived by her brother Harvey, sister-in-law Margie, and granddaughter Racquel (named after Renee's mother Roslyn).



Funeral arrangements are pending. Well-wishers can donate cheese to a food bank in lieu of flowers.









