Retha F. Stetter



Toms River - Retha F. Stetter, 92 of Toms River, NJ died on Monday March 18, 2019. Born in Bell Florida to Elbert E. and Mary Fowler, she moved to New Jersey as a young woman and lived in Lakewood before moving to Toms River in l963. She worked as a waitress at Citta's Old Time Tavern and subsequently at the Helen Lawrence Jewelry and Bridal Shop in Toms River for many years. Retha had a love for her family as well as a love of plants and her garden. She could make anything grow. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Thomas V. Swift and her 2nd husband Frederick Stetter. Surviving is her son Thomas and his wife Mary Jo, of Lanoka Harbor, NJ., Daughters; Betty Jump and her husband Don of Toms River, Alice Van Brunt of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, Retha Lawrence of Toms River, Karen Stamos of Jackson, NJ and Diane Farrell of South Carolina as well as 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Retha was a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all. All Services are private and under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary