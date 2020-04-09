|
|
Retired Colonel Samuel Fuoco
Eatontown - Retired Colonel Samuel Fuoco, age 71 of Eatontown, passed away on 03, April, 2020 due to complications fighting the COVID19 virus.
Sam was a decorated veteran who spent more than 37 committed years in the Active Army and the Army Reserve rising to the rank of full Colonel. Col. Fuoco began his military career as an Airborne Infantry Platoon Leader in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. He served a year-long combat tour as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom during which he was awarded a Bronze Star along with numerous other medals and recognitions throughout his military career ultimately retiring in 2011.
Col. Fuoco was an honorable soldier, leader and loving father in addition to leaving a positive impact on all who knew him. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Fred. He is survived by his wife Frances; his brother Tony; his sister Rosie; his five children, Teresa (Dimezza), Guy, Michael, Davide, and Angela (Nicola); and his ten grandchildren, Coleton, Madeline, Isabella, Dominick, Juliana, Mason, Christian, Francesca, Lyla, and Julietta.
A Celebration of Life for Col. Fuoco will be held after the Pandemic has passed with information to follow later. Col. Fuoco's selfless service is an inspiration to all and a beacon of light especially during this pandemic which took his life. The Fuoco family welcomes any and all stories, photos, and memories that friends and colleagues would like to offer. The full obituary and letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020