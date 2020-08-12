Rhoda Weinstock



Manalapan - Rhoda Weinstock, passed away at CentraState Medical Center early Friday morning, August 7th, with her family by her side. She was two weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Born in Brooklyn, to Morris and Frieda Marder on August 21, 1929, she was the youngest of five. She lost her parents at an early age and was primarily raised by her eldest sister Zelda. She met her future husband, Herb Weinstock, while working at her brother's candy store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Together, they started a family in the Bronx before moving to Commack, Long Island. She was active with her Sisterhood at Temple Beth David in Commack, and she also worked in retail clothing before later helping her husband with his printing business. Upon retirement, Herb and Rhoda relocated to Manalapan, NJ.



Rhoda was diagnosed with MS in her middle 50's and although she gradually lost almost all of her physical capabilities, she did not lose her thoughts, her resolve, her courage and her desire to learn. She couldn't physically travel the world as she would have wished so instead she did so with her IPad and her newspapers. She was knowledgeable and opinionated on many subjects and she read book after book right up to the very end.



She was predeceased by her parents, Morris and Frieda and her siblings Zelda, Abel, Jackie and Rena. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Herb Weinstock (Manalapan), her son and daughter in law, Marty and Carol Weinstock, (Ocean Township) her daughter and son in law Abbe and Jeff Held (New York City), her grandchildren Craig (Lisa) Weinstock (Wall Township), Marci (Matt) Miller (Murrysville, Pa.), Ilana Held and Scotty Held (New York City), her great grandchildren, Zack and Julie Weinstock and the youngest, Ryan Miller who sadly, she was never able to meet in person.



A graveside service was held on Sunday, August 9th In Farmingdale, NY with arrangements by Bloomfield-Cooper Funeral Chapels.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Rhoda's other family at The Bartley Healthcare, Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Jackson, NJ for the incredible care afforded Rhoda during her last eight years. Donations can be made in Rhoda's honor to The MS Society, Fulfill Food Bank and Monmouth County ASPCA.









