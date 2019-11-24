|
Richard A. Groschel
Brick - Richard Andrew Groschel, age 75 of Brick, passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jersey City and grew up in Secaucus before moving to Brick in 1982. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal during the Vietnam War. Throughout his life Rich was actively involved as a youth sports coach, high school football, baseball and basketball official and umpire. He could always be spotted at sporting events throughout Brick cheering on the Green Dragons. He worked as a sales counselor for many years at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Rich is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Violet Groschel and sister Joan Swanson. He is surviving by his wife of 48 years, Karen Groschel, son Jason Groschel and his wife Katherine Fogler, brother, Robert Groschel and his wife Eileen, sisters, Carol Marciano and her husband Alfred, Jane Smith and his three beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cole and Kiley. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday from 2-8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, 11:30am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019