Richard A. Keeter
Richard A. Keeter

Freehold - Richard A. Keeter passed away peacefully at the Wedgwood Gardens Care Center on October 22nd, 2020 in Freehold, NJ at the age of 75.

Richard is survived by his wife of 14 years Linda (Smith), three children from his first wife Victoria; Jean, Philip and Christina, and three lovely grand-daughters. He is preceded in death by his father Marvin, mother Susan, brother Marvin Jr., and sister Patricia.

Richard was born on July 9th, 1945 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He graduated from Freehold High School in 1963, and remained in the Freehold area his entire life. He dutifully served with the US Postal Service for 38 years, and also provided armed security with various local agencies to include the Freehold Racetrack.

Richard was a dedicated Lifetime Member of the Freehold Fin, Fur and Feather Sportsman's Club and the Freehold Elks.

Richard was an avid sportsman and immensely enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also very proud of his three children that all served or are currently serving in the US Air Force.

A private graveside service will be held this week at Old Tennent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting monetary donations to be made in Richard's honor to the Wedgwood Gardens Care Center in Freehold.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
