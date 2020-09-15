1/1
Richard A. O'Neill
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. O'Neill

Point Pleasant - Richard Albert O'Neill, 79, of Point Pleasant, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born on January 25, 1941 in Point Pleasant to the late John J. and Grace (Carter) O'Neill, he was a lifelong resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Richard started his career with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department in 1964, until retiring after thirty-six years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, cars of his time, and had a passion and love for animals.

Surviving are his loving wife, of sixty-two years, Christine (Samuelson) O'Neill; son, Michael O'Neill and his wife, Jane of Smithfield, NC; and daughter, Michelle Cooper and her husband, Michael of Brick. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann Felstedt.

Cremation will be held privately. At Richard's request, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation his memory to Point Boro First Aid Squad www.squad35.org

For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pable Evertz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved