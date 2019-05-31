Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Keyport - Richard A. Payne, 74, of Keyport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Tallwoods Care Center in Bayville. Richard was born on August 13, 1944 in Newark and was raised in Nutley and Bloomfield. In 1977, he moved to to Hazlet, where he began his family and in 1987, settled in Keyport. Before retirement, Richard was the proprietor of his own business, Richard's Appliance Service. Over the years while working in his community, Richard developed many close and lasting relationships with his customers.

He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Dorothy (Steffens) Payne, his brother, Robert Payne and his nephew, David Payne. Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Allison M. Lynch of Bayville and Crystal L. Kurtz and her husband, Brian, of Forked River, his previous wife, Lanette Payne-Taylor, his dear siblings, Peter Payne and his wife, Patricia, and Kathleen Bernat, and his cherished grandchildren, Dylan Lynch, Olivia Kurtz, Alexis Lynch and Brianna Kurtz, along with his treasured niece, Lisa Bruhn. Richard will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, June 2nd from 2 to 6 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered on Sunday evening at 5 PM. In respect of his wishes, Richard will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019
