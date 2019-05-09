Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Keansburg - Richard A. Stryker, 78, of W. Keansburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1940 in Red Bank and was raised and lived his entire life in Keansburg. Before retirement, Richard was a Butcher and owner of the Farm Barn in Hazlet. He was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club in Keyport for many years, as well as a past lieutenant governor.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Etta (Granger) Stryker and his daughter, Dana Stryker. Richard is survived by his loving son, Richard N. Stryker and his wife Maria of Union Beach, and his previous wife, Ann Stryker, along with many close friends he has kept throughout the years.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, May 11th from 2 to 6 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Richard's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Richard to the Kiwanis Club of Keyport, PO Box 778, Keyport, NJ 07735, phone # (732) 579-2055, would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
