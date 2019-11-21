|
Richard A. Tringali
Keansburg - Richard Tringali, 69, of Keansburg passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Richie was retired from the Keansburg Housing Authority, after 26 years of service from Grandville Towers and McGrath Towers. He also worked for Colgate-Palmolive as a laborer in Jersey City, until they moved out of state and for Wilson Freight as a truck loader in Elizabeth. Richie was a member of Internation Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 560. He enjoyed Crabbing, Fishing, Gardening, scratch offs and calling Bingo for the residents of Grandville. He was always helping someone.
Richie was pre-deceased by his parents; Dominick and Mary (Pappalardo) Tringali; his sister; Carol Madsen; and brother in-law Thomas Madsen. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife; Patricia (Connelly) of 49 Years; his Children; Danielle Tringali and Michael Tringali and his wife Dawn. He will be missed by his cherished grandchildren; Kylie, Matthew and Dylan; his sister; Janet Casey and his brother in-law Patrick; his nephew; Thomas Madsen; many cousins; especially Bella D'Altilio; many extended family and friends; his devoted cat Boots who stayed with him till the end. Richie will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Monday there will be a 10:00am Mass at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Keansburg Bayshore Senior Center. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019