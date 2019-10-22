Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Manasquan, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Brielle, NJ
Richard A. VanPelt Obituary
Richard A. Van Pelt

Manasquan - Richard A. Van Pelt, 70, of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Mr. Van Pelt was born in Red Bank and lived in Holmdel as a young child, before moving to Brielle, where he grew up. He has lived in Manasquan for more than 30 years. After graduating from Manasquan High School, he served in the Navy. He then began a successful career in the family businesses. He was a skilled heavy equipment operator with Van Pelt Excavation and went on to build and manage the Hickory Ridge Horse Farms, in Allenwood and Allentown. He enjoyed hunting and shooting and was a talented landscaper as well.

Mr. Van Pelt was predeceased by his parents, Richard L. and Laurette (Fox) Van Pelt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Cynthia (Panetta), and their sons, Jesse A. Van Pelt, of Manasquan, and Matthew R. Van Pelt (U.S. Army) and his wife Crystal, of Fayetteville, NC. Also surviving are Mr. Van Pelt's siblings, Deborah DiArchangel and her husband Daniel M., of Tinton Falls, James Van Pelt and his wife Michelle, of Oklahoma, and Shirley Schwier and her husband Tom, of Florida, as well as nephews, nieces and other family members.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial with Navy honors at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Van Pelt's memory may be made to , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
