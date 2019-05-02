Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Casagrande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alan Casagrande

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Alan Casagrande Obituary
Richard Alan Casagrande

Toms River - Richard Alan Casagrande, 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on April 30, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in Toms River and was a lifelong resident. Richard worked for Lakehurst Naval Air Base as a Supervisory Electronics Technician for 32 years, later working as an Instrumen-tation Technician for the Ocean County Utilities Authority. He also worked with the NJ Forest Fire Service for 40 years. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Richard was predeceased by his son Mark Casagrande in 2015. He is survived by his wife Marilynn Casagrande of 51 years, and a daughter Mary Casagrande of New Egypt.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River, NJ. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now