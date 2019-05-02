|
Richard Alan Casagrande
Toms River - Richard Alan Casagrande, 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on April 30, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in Toms River and was a lifelong resident. Richard worked for Lakehurst Naval Air Base as a Supervisory Electronics Technician for 32 years, later working as an Instrumen-tation Technician for the Ocean County Utilities Authority. He also worked with the NJ Forest Fire Service for 40 years. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Richard was predeceased by his son Mark Casagrande in 2015. He is survived by his wife Marilynn Casagrande of 51 years, and a daughter Mary Casagrande of New Egypt.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River, NJ. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019