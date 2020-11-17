Richard Alan Schotka
Point Pleasant Beach - Richard Alan Schotka, 59, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center Hospice Unit in Brick. Richie, affectionately known as Big Chimp, was born February 12, 1961, grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1979. Always loving the Jersey Shore, he moved to Point Pleasant when he attended Ocean County College and loved working summers as a local lifeguard. He then purchased his own home in Point Pleasant Beach and became as active member of ECA Beach Association with their own Ocean Front Beach Properties.
After college, he worked for the Prudential Insurance Company and finished his career as a property adjuster with Travelers Insurance. Having a fun outlook on life, he enjoyed all professional sports and loved going to see the NY Rangers and the NJ Devil Hockey games. He also loved riding his motorcycle and joining in on local events such as the PBA Polar Bear Plunge for The Special Olympics
. He made many friendships over the years with local PBA members and as well as NJ State Troopers he met through his work. Richie also loved Christmas time, when he would play Santa for his nieces and great nephews as well as local families and PBA friends. Richie also enjoyed being a prankster to many of his friends but always with good intentions. He will always treasure his friendship with Buddy Valastro, Jr. "The Cake Boss" and his family over the years.
His father, John Schotka passed away in September 2019, and now leaves behind his mother, Judith Schotka; sister, Susan A. Schotka; and brothers, John M. Schotka and Michael T. Schotka; his two nieces, Desiree Schotka and Callie Schotka; as well as 3 great nephews, Logan, Austin, and Brayden.
A Funeral Mass will be offered 11am on Thursday at St. Martha's RC Church, 3300 Herbertsville Rd., Point Pleasant. Burial will follow privately.
